Harper scores 29, Tennessee State downs Tennessee Tech 88-76

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II had 29 points in Tennessee State’s 88-76 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

Harper went 9 of 15 from the field (9 for 14 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (8-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Antoine Lorick III scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dante Harris shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-2) were led by JaJuan Nicholls, who recorded 19 points. Malik Ferguson added 10 points for Tennessee Tech. Dani Pounds also had eight points.

