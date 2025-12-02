Harper, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles to face the Weber State Wildcats

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (3-4) Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (3-4)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces Weber State for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on their home court. Weber State is the Big Sky leader with 40.7 rebounds per game led by Edwin Suarez averaging 7.2.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 1.9.

Weber State scores 86.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 81.3 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Henning is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jace Whiting is averaging 13.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 57.1%.

Ty Harper is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

