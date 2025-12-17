Harper leads Oral Roberts against TCU after 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on TCU after Ty Harper scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 63-62 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-3 in home games. TCU scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Oral Roberts is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

TCU is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 11.3 points. David Punch is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.8 points.

Connor Dow is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points. Harper is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

