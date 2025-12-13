Hargress scores 15 of 23 from 3-point range to send Colorado hurtling past UTSA 88-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and Colorado beat back UTSA after halftime for an 88-64 win on Saturday.

Sebastian Rancik scored 15 points and Bangot Dak 10 for Colorado (9-1), which has played seven games at home.

Jamir Simpson scored 20 points, reserve Brent Moss scored 11 points and fellow backup Daniel Akitoby 10 for the Roadrunners (4-6).

Colorado led 35-32 at the break and nearly equaled its first-half scoring total less than 10 minutes into the second half. A Dak dunk with 10:06 left to play put Colorado ahead 69-45.

The Buffaloes scored 53 points after halftime, the second most since a 58-point second-half outburst in a 97-88 win over Providence on Nov. 14.

Colorado is 5-0 against UTSA. It was the first game between the programs in 30 years. Colorado beat UTSA 92-77 at the CU Events Center on Dec. 22, 1995.

