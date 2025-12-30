Haralson scores 13 as Notre Dame leans on defense to beat Stanford 47-40

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Haralson scored 13 points as Notre Dame beat Stanford 47-40 in an ACC conference opener…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Haralson scored 13 points as Notre Dame beat Stanford 47-40 in an ACC conference opener defined by poor shooting on Tuesday night.

Haralson was 5-of-14 shooting and committed eight turnovers. No other player turned the ball over more than three times, and no other Fighting Irish (10-4) player scored in double figures. Carson Towt posted 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

Chisom Okpara had 13 points for the Cardinal (11-3) on 3-of-13 shooting. Oskar Giltay had 11 rebounds and three steals.

Freshman Ebuka Okorie finished with seven points and five rebounds on 3-of-14 shooting, 0 of 6 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 at the free-throw line. Okorie entered this game third in the country in scoring at 22.8 points per game, coming off back-to-back 30-point games.

His career low is 10 points scored against Portland on Dec. 1, the only game he failed to shoot a free throw. He’s scored 17 in every other game this season.

Both teams combined to shoot 28% (31 of 112) and 15% from behind the arc (7 of 46).

The Cardinal shot 23% (13 of 56) and 13% (4 of 30) from 3-point territory. They missed their final nine shots.

After an early 8-0 Stanford run, the Fighting Irish immediately responded with a 10-0 run, leading to a 22-17 halftime advantage. They went on a 10-0 run over more than four minutes in the second half, holding the Cardinal to five points over the first eight minutes of the half.

Up next

Stanford hosts No. 16 Louisville on Friday.

Notre Dame remains on the West Coast, facing Cal on Friday.

