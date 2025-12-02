Hansberry scores 22, Hammond has 16, Virginia Tech defeats South Carolina 86-83 in OT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Amari Hansberry scored 22 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, Ben Hammond added 16 points, and…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Amari Hansberry scored 22 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, Ben Hammond added 16 points, and Virginia Tech took down South Carolina 86-83 in overtime on Tuesday night in an ACC/SEC Challenge matchup.

Hansberry (10 of 16 from the floor) picked up his fourth double-double of the season in 39 minutes of action. The overtime frame featured nine lead changes and five ties, and Virginia Tech took the lead for good as Hammond made a layup with 13 seconds on the clock.

The Hokies (7-2) led for most of the first half, opening on an 8-1 run and keeping pace the rest of the way. They took a 37-34 lead into halftime.

South Carolina took the lead late in the second half thanks to a 7-0 run, capped off by Mike Sharavjamts’ five straight points. The game went to overtime tied at 70 after Hansberry made a layup with 2:43 remaining, and the teams couldn’t find a way to score in the final minutes.

Meechie Johnson paced the Gamecocks (5-3) with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding six rebounds. Elijah Strong also had 18 points (6-of-16 shooting).

The Hokies won their first game in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, losing to Auburn and Vanderbilt in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts George Mason and South Carolina welcomes Stetson on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.