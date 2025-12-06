Hansberry leads Virginia Tech against George Mason after 22-point performance

George Mason Patriots (9-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -3.5;…

George Mason Patriots (9-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces George Mason after Amani Hansberry scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 86-83 overtime victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Hokies have gone 4-0 at home. Virginia Tech is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots play their first true road game after going 9-0 to start the season. George Mason has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Virginia Tech makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). George Mason has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hansberry is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kory Mincy averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc. Jahari Long is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

