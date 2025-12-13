Hannes Steinbach, Wesley Yates III propel Washington to 105-69 romp over Southern Utah

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach and Wesley Yates III both had 14 points to lead six Huskies in double figures,…

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach and Wesley Yates III both had 14 points to lead six Huskies in double figures, and Washington breezed to a 105-69 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Steinbach made 7 of 9 shots for the Huskies (7-3), who improved to 4-1 at home. He added six rebounds. Yates made 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Desmond Claude and Bryson Tucker each had 12 points for Washington. JJ Mandaquit hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, adding five assists. Zoom Diallo contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Elijah Duval had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists to pace for the Thunderbirds (4-8), now 0-7 on the road. Tanner Hayhurst had 16 points and Isaiah Cottrell added 13 points and six boards.

Claude and reserves Mandaquit and Tucker all had eight points as Washington took a commanding 53-33 lead into halftime. Mandaquit hit two 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run in the final 2:04, doubling the Huskies’ lead. The Thunderbirds did not attempt a free throw before the break, while Washington made 15 of 17.

The Huskies’ lead reached 30 on a layup by Steinbach with 7:42 left to play.

Washington had only two turnovers. The Huskies turned 11 Southern Utah miscues into 18 points and had a 21-2 advantage on fast-break points.

The last time Washington scored 100 came in a 100-99 double-overtime victory over Seattle University on Dec. 17, 2023. The Huskies scored 99 in a six-point double OT win over Southern University earlier this season.

Up next

Washington: Versus Seattle U at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday.

Southern Utah: At Northern Arizona on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.