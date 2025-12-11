Hannah Hidalgo scores 24 in No. 19 Notre Dame women’s 87-48 win over Morehead State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points, and Cassandre Prosper added 20, and both players earned double-doubles…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points, and Cassandre Prosper added 20, and both players earned double-doubles for No. 19 Notre Dame in its win over Morehead State 97-48 on Thursday night.

The Irish (7-2) started the game going up 20-8 heading into halftime en route to their second straight win. A 15-0 run in the second half saw eight points from Hidalgo, who also grabbed 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Vannessa de Jesus also scored 16 points for Notre Dame, Prosper added 13 boards and the Irish shot 47% (35 of 74) from the field.

Morehead State (4-5) was led by Kate Dike, who scored 11 points. The Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, completing their final 7 of 8 shots from the field in the last 5:16 of the game.

Up next

No. 19 Notre Dame will travel to play James Madison on Dec. 14.

Morehead State will host Little Rock on Dec. 16

