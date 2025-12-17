Hampton takes on Radford, aims for 5th straight home win

Radford Highlanders (7-6) at Hampton Lady Pirates (6-4) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to…

Radford Highlanders (7-6) at Hampton Lady Pirates (6-4)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lady Pirates take on Radford.

The Lady Pirates have gone 2-0 in home games. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 64.7 points while shooting 37.7% from the field.

The Highlanders are 0-4 on the road. Radford has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

Hampton’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Hampton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Lezama is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2%.

Joi Williams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.