Hampton Pirates take on the Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers (1-9) vs. Hampton Pirates (5-6)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Hampton play at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The Pirates have a 5-6 record in non-conference games. Hampton averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Tigers have a 1-9 record against non-conference oppponents. Jackson State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Hampton averages 73.2 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 90.0 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 58.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 67.0 Hampton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Haskins averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

