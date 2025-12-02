Hammond leads Santa Clara against Utah Tech after 20-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-1)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Utah Tech after Christian Hammond scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 86-75 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Santa Clara averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 on the road. Utah Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Utah Tech averages 13.4 more points per game (77.8) than Santa Clara allows (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ethan Potter is averaging 17.2 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

