Hamlin leads BYU against UTEP after 22-point game

UTEP Miners (7-1) at BYU Cougars (10-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays UTEP after Olivia Hamlin scored 22 points in BYU’s 68-59 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. BYU is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 1-1 on the road. UTEP scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

BYU scores 74.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 61.5 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 34.0% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Benally is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Hamlin is averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 12.1 points for the Miners. Mary Moses Amaniyo is averaging 10.9 points and 11.8 rebounds.

