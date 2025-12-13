Hamilton scores 23, Georgia State defeats Jacksonville State 77-73

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton had 23 points in Georgia State’s 77-73 victory against Jacksonville State on Saturday. Hamilton shot…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton had 23 points in Georgia State’s 77-73 victory against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Hamilton shot 5 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (2-9). Micah Tucker scored 16 points, and Jakai Newton finished with 13 points. The win snapped a six-game skid for the Panthers.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the way for the Gamecocks (4-5) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jamar Franklin added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jacoby Hill recorded 12 points.

Hamilton put up 11 points in the first half for Georgia State, who led 37-31 at halftime. Georgia State turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 58-47 lead with 10:50 left in the half. Hamilton scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.