Hall’s 24 points lead New Mexico over VCU 81-78

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 24 points as New Mexico beat VCU 81-78 on Wednesday.

Hall’s 3-pointer with 2:40 left gave New Mexico the lead for good at 78-75. Uriah Tenette added a pair of free throws to make it 80-75 with 2:11 to play.

Hall shot 9 for 15, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for New Mexico (8-2). It was his fourth 20-plus point game this season, tying a program freshman record.

Deyton Albury scored 14 points and Tomislav Buljan had 11 for the Lobos.

Nyk Lewis led the way for the Rams (6-4) with 14 points. VCU also got 13 points, six assists, four steals and three blocks from Brandon Jennings. Lazar Djokovic also scored 13 points.

Hall scored 14 points in the first half and New Mexico went into the break trailing 46-41. New Mexico used a 14-0 run for a 75-65 lead with 9:02 remaining.

