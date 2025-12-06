Hall leads New Mexico against Santa Clara after 21-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (8-1) at New Mexico Lobos (6-2) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-1) at New Mexico Lobos (6-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Santa Clara after Jake Hall scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 97-47 win against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

The Lobos are 5-0 in home games. New Mexico is sixth in the MWC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Broncos have gone 1-0 away from home. Santa Clara is ninth in college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 3.3.

New Mexico averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara scores 13.1 more points per game (81.9) than New Mexico allows (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Lobos. Antonio Chol is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Christian Hammond is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

