Hall leads New Mexico against Santa Clara after 21-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (8-1) at New Mexico Lobos (6-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Santa Clara after Jake Hall scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 97-47 win against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

The Lobos are 5-0 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos have gone 1-0 away from home. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 7.6.

New Mexico averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 14.4 points. Antonio Chol is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.8 points.

Christian Hammond is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

