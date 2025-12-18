Hall leads Mercyhurst against Syracuse after 26-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-10) at Syracuse Orange (10-1, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-10) at Syracuse Orange (10-1, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Syracuse after Erica Hall scored 26 points in Mercyhurst’s 81-52 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Orange have gone 8-0 at home. Syracuse is 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lakers have gone 0-6 away from home. Mercyhurst is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

Syracuse is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points lower than the 53.8% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 54.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 55.7 Syracuse allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 9.2 points. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

