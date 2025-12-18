Halaifonua’s 21 help Georgetown knock off Marquette 78-69

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Halaifonua had 21 points in Georgetown’s 78-69 victory against Marquette on Wednesday night in a Big…

Halaifonua also contributed six rebounds for the Hoyas (8-3, 1-0). Jeremiah Williams scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Malik Mack had 13 points,

Damarius Owens led the Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1), finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Nigel James Jr. added 13 points, five assists and two blocks for Marquette. Royce Parham also recorded 12 points.

Halaifonua led the Hoyas with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-33 at the break. Georgetown used an 11-1 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 75-60 with 3:18 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

