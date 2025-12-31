Halaifonua leads Georgetown against St. John’s after 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-4, 1-1 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays St. John’s after Julius Halaifonua scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 97-67 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 7-1 at home. Georgetown averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 8-4 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. St. John’s is third in the Big East scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Georgetown’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Red Storm meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Caleb Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

