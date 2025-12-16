Halaifonua leads Georgetown against Marquette after 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (7-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-6) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits Marquette after Julius…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-6)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits Marquette after Julius Halaifonua scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 76-68 overtime win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Royce Parham averaging 2.2.

The Hoyas are 1-1 in road games. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East with 15.9 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.5.

Marquette’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Ross is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

KJ Lewis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hoyas. Mack is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

