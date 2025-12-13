Halaifonua and Georgetown win 76-68 in OT against Saint Peter’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julius Halaifonua scored 22 points and Jeremiah Williams added six points in the overtime as Georgetown took…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julius Halaifonua scored 22 points and Jeremiah Williams added six points in the overtime as Georgetown took down Saint Peter’s 76-68 on Saturday.

Halaifonua also grabbed nine rebounds for the Hoyas (7-3). Caleb Williams scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Jeremiah Williams had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Peacocks (4-5, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) were led by Bryce Eaton, who posted 23 points and two steals. Brent Bland added 13 points and two steals for Saint Peter’s. Jahki Gupton also had 10 points and four steals.

Halaifonua put up six points in the first half for Georgetown, who led 31-24 at the break. Georgetown was outscored by seven points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 60-60. Jeremiah Williams shot 2 of 3 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line on the way to his six points in overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

