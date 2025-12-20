Haggerty scores 24 points, Kansas State dumps South Dakota 106-76

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 24 points, leading five in double figures, and Kansas State rolled past South…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 24 points, leading five in double figures, and Kansas State rolled past South Dakota 106-76 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-4) shot 68% in the first half and scored 57 points with Haggerty making all eight of his shots for 16 points before halftime. He finished 10-for-12 from the field to go with six rebounds and three assists.

K-State spotted South Dakota the first basket but the Wildcats were soon up 19-7. Their largest lead of the half was 44-20 near the six-minute mark and they led 57-34 at halftime.

A 10-0 run early in the second half pushed the lead to 31 points and K-State led 87-51 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

David Castillo scored 16 points, Nate Johnson and Abdi Bashir Jr. 15 each and Khamari McGriff 10 for the Wildcats. Johnson had five steals and McGriff blocked four shots.

Isaac Bruns scored 19 points, Cameron Fens 17 and Jesse McIntosh 15 for the Coyotes (7-7). Uzziah Buntyn contributed nine assists.

K-State has won all 11 games in the series.

Up next

Kansas State: The Wildcats host Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 28.

South Dakota: Mount Marty visits on Dec. 28. ___

