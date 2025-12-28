Haggerty leads Kansas State against UL Monroe after 24-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-4) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays UL Monroe after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 106-76 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Kansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warhawks have gone 0-6 away from home. UL Monroe allows 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Kansas State averages 88.0 points, 5.9 more per game than the 82.1 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 52.2% and averaging 22.8 points for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

MJ Russell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Krystian Lewis is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.