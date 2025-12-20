Hafemeister leads Charleston Southern against Furman after 29-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-5) at Furman Paladins (8-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-5) at Furman Paladins (8-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Furman after Jesse Hafemeister scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 113-90 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Paladins are 5-1 on their home court. Furman averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Buccaneers are 2-4 on the road. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South scoring 86.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Furman makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke Williams is averaging 11 points and 5.5 assists for the Buccaneers. Brycen Blaine is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

