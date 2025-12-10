Hadnot leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Eastern Michigan after 25-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Eastern Michigan after Corey Hadnot II scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-77 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Hadnot is averaging 20 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Mak Manciel averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Mohammad Habhab is averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

