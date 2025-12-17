Habib and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles host conference foe Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (2-9, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-7) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (2-9, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ismail Habib and Southern Indiana host Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock in OVC action Thursday.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Indiana is 0-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 0-1 in OVC play. Little Rock allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

Southern Indiana’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habib is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Wallace is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Lawson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

