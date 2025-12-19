Habib and Southern Indiana host Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (4-7, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-8, 0-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (4-7, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-8, 0-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Morehead State after Ismail Habib scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-62 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern Indiana’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 76.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 77.6 Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habib averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Cardell Bailey is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

George Marshall averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Davion Cunningham is shooting 32.3% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.