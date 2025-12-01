Habhab leads Eastern Michigan against Butler after 22-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Butler after…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Butler after Mohammad Habhab scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 73-55 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Butler is the Big East leader with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 2.7.

The Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Eastern Michigan has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

Butler’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Mak Manciel is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging six points. Habhab is averaging 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

