Gunn scores 18 as DePaul defeats Wichita State 61-58

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 18 points off of the bench to lead DePaul past Wichita State 61-58 on Saturday.

Gunn made two free throws for a three-point lead with 13 seconds left but also missed the front end of the bonus with five seconds remaining. DePaul then fouled Michael Gray Jr. who had little choice but to miss his free throws. TJ Williams got the offensive rebound but the Shockers were unable to try a tying 3-point attempt before time ran out.

Gunn shot 6 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Blue Demons (8-3). N.J. Benson shot 6 of 8 from the field to add 12 points. RJ Smith shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Kenyon Giles led the way for the Shockers (6-5) with 16 points and four steals. Wichita State also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Emmanuel Okorafor. Dre Kindell also recorded nine points.

Benson led DePaul with six points in the second half as the Blue Demons were outscored by two points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

