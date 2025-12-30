Guinyard, Williams combine for 40, lead Duquesne to 89-83 2OT win over Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 24 points and Jimmie Williams added 16 points as Duquesne beat Davidson 89-83…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 24 points and Jimmie Williams added 16 points as Duquesne beat Davidson 89-83 in double overtime in an Atlantic 10 conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Guinyard had six assists for the Dukes (9-5, 1-0 A-10). Williams scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 14 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Maximus Edwards and Alex Williams each scored 13 points. David Dixon posted 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Sam Brown led the Wildcats (8-5, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Davidson also got 19 points, six rebounds and three steals from Parker Friedrichsen. Roberts Blums also had 17 points off the bench.

Edwards put up 10 points in the first half for Duquesne, who trailed 33-30 at the break.

Guinyard scored eight second-half points and Alex Williams hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Jimmie Williams scored their nine double points while shooting 1 of 1 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

After Guinyard hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the first overtime period, the Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run, with four points from Devin Brown. Both teams went scoreless over the final 1:21, leading to another overtime period.

The Wildcats scored the first five points of the second overtime period, but the Dukes responded with a 10-0 run. Williams made it a two-score game with a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

