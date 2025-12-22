Guinyard leads Duquesne against Canisius after 21-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-5) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -20.5;…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-5)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -20.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Canisius after Tarence Guinyard scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 78-75 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Dukes have gone 6-1 at home. Duquesne is fifth in the A-10 scoring 83.6 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 1-6 on the road. Canisius has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Duquesne scores 83.6 points, 16.1 more per game than the 67.5 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Dukes. John Hugley IV is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

