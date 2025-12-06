Gueye, Providence Friars to visit Moore, St. John’s Red Storm

Providence Friars (6-3, 0-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-2, 0-1 Big East) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Providence Friars (6-3, 0-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-2, 0-1 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays Providence in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Red Storm are 4-1 in home games. St. John’s scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Friars are 0-1 against conference opponents. Providence averages 59.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

St. John’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 59.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 60.7 St. John’s gives up.

The Red Storm and Friars match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Red Storm. Janeya Grant is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Sabou Gueye is averaging 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

