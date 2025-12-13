Grisdale and Quinnipiac host Maine

Maine Black Bears (3-8) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-3) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Maine after…

Maine Black Bears (3-8) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-3)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Maine after Jackie Grisdale scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 68-47 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bobcats have gone 1-2 at home. Quinnipiac averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Black Bears are 0-5 on the road. Maine is eighth in the America East scoring 56.6 points per game and is shooting 37.1%.

Quinnipiac averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grisdale is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bobcats. Ella Ryan is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8%.

Adrianna Smith is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

