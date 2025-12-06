Griffin scores 14, Troy downs LaGrange 101-47

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Evan Griffin scored 14 points as Troy beat LaGrange 101-47 on Saturday. Griffin added seven rebounds…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Evan Griffin scored 14 points as Troy beat LaGrange 101-47 on Saturday.

Griffin added seven rebounds for the Trojans (6-5). Theo Seng added 12 points while going 5 of 8 from the field while he also had seven rebounds. Emmanuel Clarton went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals. Cobi Campbell also scored 11 points.

Devin Dowell finished with 12 points for the Panthers. Ford Barnes added 10 points for LaGrange.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

