Gregory and South Carolina Upstate host Radford

Radford Highlanders (7-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-7) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders…

Radford Highlanders (7-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-7)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Radford after Karmani Gregory scored 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 74-65 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Highlanders have gone 0-4 away from home. Radford averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.5 points for the Spartans. Gregory is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 50.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.