Green leads UMass-Lowell against Boston University after 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-8) at Boston University Terriers (4-8)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Boston University after Austin Green scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 87-82 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Terriers have gone 2-2 at home. Boston University has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The River Hawks are 1-7 on the road. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 14.4 assists per game led by Xavier Spencer averaging 3.3.

Boston University makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). UMass-Lowell averages 78.2 points per game, 2.5 more than the 75.7 Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 15.8 points. Ben Defty is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Green is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the River Hawks. Darrel Yepdo is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

