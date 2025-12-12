Green, Houston Christian Huskies to host Elyzee and the SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-4, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Houston Christian and SE Louisiana face off on Saturday.

The Huskies are 3-0 on their home court. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland scoring 72.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Lions are 0-1 in conference matchups. SE Louisiana is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Houston Christian averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Johnson is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 9.3 points. Kylin Green is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.7 points.

Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Isaiah Gaines is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

