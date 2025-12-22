Green Bay plays Campbell after Hall’s 25-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Campbell after Marcus Hall scored 25 points in Green Bay’s 67-64 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Fighting Camels have gone 4-0 at home. Campbell has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix are 1-5 on the road. Green Bay has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Campbell’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Preston Ruedinger is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

