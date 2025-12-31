Green and Swartz combine for 55 as Creighton takes down Butler 89-85

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jasen Green and Austin Swartz combined for 55 points as Creighton beat Butler 89-85 on Tuesday.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jasen Green and Austin Swartz combined for 55 points as Creighton beat Butler 89-85 on Tuesday.

Green 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bluejays (9-5, 3-0 Big East), while shooting 8 of 11 and 6 of 6 at the line. Swartz scored 22 points while going 8 of 16 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Isaac Traudt shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2) were led in scoring by Yohan Traore, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Michael Ajayi added 16 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with 4:42 remaining. Jamie Kaiser Jr. also had 16 points.

Creighton used an early 12-0 run and a 13-3 run to go into halftime ahead of Butler 44-35. Traudt scored 12 points in the half. Despite a late, 11-3 run from Butler, Green’s 15-point second half helped Creighton close out the four-point victory.

