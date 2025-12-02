Gray scores 18, Wichita State knocks off Mount Marty 95-69

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr.’s 18 points helped Wichita State defeat Mount Marty 95-69 on Tuesday. Gray shot…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr.’s 18 points helped Wichita State defeat Mount Marty 95-69 on Tuesday.

Gray shot 5 for 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (5-4). Dre Kindell added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field and had six assists. Brian Amuneke had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Lancers were led by Jake Jensen, who posted 17 points. Tyler Sandoval added 13 points for Mount Marty, and Damon Opdahl finished with 12 points.

Wichita State took the lead with 17:47 left in the first half and did not trail again. Will Berg led with eight points in the first half to help put the Shockers up 43-34 at the break. Wichita State outscored Mount Marty by 17 points in the second half, and Gray scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

