Gray and No. 23 Oklahoma State host Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (10-2)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa after Micah Gray scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 92-70 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowgirls are 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma State has an 8-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-1 on the road. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Hannah Riddick averaging 8.4.

Oklahoma State scores 94.2 points, 29.9 more per game than the 64.3 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haleigh Timmer is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Gray is averaging 13.8 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Riddick is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

