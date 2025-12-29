Grant’s double-double, Francis’ 19 points lead Rutgers past Delaware State 65-50

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Grant posted a double-double and Tariq Francis scored 19 points as Rutgers beat Delaware State…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Grant posted a double-double and Tariq Francis scored 19 points as Rutgers beat Delaware State 65-50 on Monday night.

Grant had 18 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals for the Scarlet Knights (7-6). He was 5 of 12 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Francis, who was coming off a career-high 34 points and a game-winner against Pennsylvania on December 20, was 7 of 7 at the foul line with three steals. Emmanuel Ogbole had 12 rebounds.

Miles Webb led the Hornets (5-10) with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds. Ponce James added 11 points.

The Scarlet Knights out-rebounded the Hornets 52-28, leading to a 27-7 advantage on second-chance points. They also made 24 free throws to the Hornets’ 11.

The Scarlet Knights took a 31-24 lead into the break, closing on a 14-7 run. They got 12 first-half points from Grant and 11 from Francis and never lost the lead after taking it 7:36 into the game. They used a 14-4 run in the second half to help build a 20-point lead.

This was Rutgers’ final non-conference game before embarking on a 16-game Big Ten slate.

Up next

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Ohio State on Friday.

Delaware State: The Hornets host Coppin State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.