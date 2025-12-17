Grant Randall’s double-double helps Quinnipiac beat Monmouth 85-75

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Grant Randall had 17 points and 11 rebounds to power Quinnipiac to an 85-75…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Grant Randall had 17 points and 11 rebounds to power Quinnipiac to an 85-75 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday night.

Randall added three steals for the Bobcats (9-3, 2-0). Amarri Monroe had 16 points and Asim Jones scored 15.

Jason Rivera-Torres led the Hawks (5-7) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Stefanos Spartalis added 13 points and six assists. Andrew Ball scored 13 and blocked two shots.

Quinnipiac took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not trail again. Randall led the team with 11 points to help build a 49-34 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

