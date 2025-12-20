Grand Canyon visits Meyer and Wyoming

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-2) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-2)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon after Nasir Meyer scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 87-72 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Cowboys are 8-0 on their home court. Wyoming leads the MWC averaging 87.9 points and is shooting 49.6%.

The Antelopes are 0-1 on the road. Grand Canyon scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Wyoming averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Antelopes meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caleb Shaw is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 10 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.