Grand Canyon knocks off IU Indianapolis 91-78

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 29 points helped Grand Canyon defeat IU Indianapolis 91-78 on Monday night.

Henley also contributed eight rebounds for the Antelopes (8-4). Brian Moore Jr. shot 5 for 10 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Efe Demirel finished with 11 points.

The Jaguars (4-10) were led by Kyler D’Augustino, who posted 24 points and two steals. IU Indianapolis also got 16 points from Maguire Mitchell. Aiden Miller had 11 points and two steals.

Henley scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

