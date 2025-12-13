Grand Canyon hosts Santa Clara after Jones’ 22-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (8-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-8) Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Grand…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-8)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Grand Canyon after Maia Jones scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 125-43 victory against the Simpson (CA) Red Hawks.

The Antelopes are 1-2 in home games. Grand Canyon is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 away from home. Santa Clara has an 8-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grand Canyon makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Santa Clara’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Mann is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Antelopes. Ale’Jah Douglas is averaging 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Jones is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.9 points. Sophie Glancey is averaging 12.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

