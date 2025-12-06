Grand Canyon hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Mann’s 26-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-7) Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Saint…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-7)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Chloe Mann scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 62-58 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Antelopes have gone 1-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is seventh in the MWC scoring 63.3 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Gaels are 3-2 on the road. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC giving up just 56.5 points per game while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Grand Canyon is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 14.1 points. Ale’Jah Douglas is shooting 38.3% and averaging 10.3 points.

Edie Clarke is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.