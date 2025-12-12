Grand Canyon hosts Jones and Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Grand…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Grand Canyon after Rasheed Jones scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 88-84 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Antelopes have gone 4-1 at home. Grand Canyon is fourth in the MWC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 6.7.

The Chanticleers are 2-4 on the road. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 31.0 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 5.3.

Grand Canyon averages 74.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.5 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Antelopes. Caleb Shaw is averaging 9.1 points.

Jones is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Chanticleers. Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.7 points.

