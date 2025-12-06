Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-0) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-3) Phoenix; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-0) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-3)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Oklahoma State at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Antelopes have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is third in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 3.6.

The Cowboys have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. Oklahoma State scores 92.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Oklahoma State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 10.5 points. Jaden Henley is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.0 points.

Vyctorius Miller averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.